Billiards lounge planned for 6E Published 10:18 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024

1 of 1

A Panola County woman whose application to open a billiards lounge and bar on the Batesville Square was denied last year, will try again next month – this time at a commercial location on Hwy. 6E, about a mile from the Lafayette County line.

Latanya Jones has leased two buildings on the south side of Hwy. 6 (addressed 27918 and 27930) and plans to open The Cue in late summer. She told The Panolian this week the business will be a membership only club, with several levels of participation available ranging from competitive billiards to recreational players only.

Jones will present her plans to the Panola County Land Development Commission at their May 13 meeting. She does not need a special exception to open the business, but Land Commission office director Chad Meek asked her to appear before the board to inform commissioners of her plans.

The building that will be The Cue has housed a variety of restaurants and retails businesses in the past, including barbecue and fish eateries. BJ’s was a popular place for several years, but the buildings have been vacant in recent months.

Jones said that while memberships will be required, other customers can order food for pickup. The Cue will be for pool players, especially those affiliated with the American Poolplayers Association – a national organization that schedules regional and national tournaments.

“I used to be into competitive shooting and I’ve been to Las Vegas to shoot against the best, but my dream has been to move over to the ownership side,” she said. “We will have an open house in September when we hope to show people what being a part of the APA is about and how they can join.”

Jones said The Cue will have a limited kitchen, serving small plates and short orders. She will have a license to serve beer and liquor by the drink, available only to lounge patrons.

The Cue will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 3 to midnight on Friday and Saturday.