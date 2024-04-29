Mary Ellen Isbell Wiggins, 82 Published 12:59 pm Monday, April 29, 2024

Mary Ellen Isbell Wiggins, 82, of Sardis, passed away Saturday April 27, 2024, at her home.

Mary was born October 12, 1941 to the late William Isbell and Viola Blassengame Isbell in Truman, AR.

Mary loved working in her yard, playing with her grandchildren, and cooking.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Wiggins, two sons, Leroy Wiggins and Jessie Wiggins, one sister, Rosa Dunnahoe, and one brother, Ben Isbell.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include three daughters, Mary Whirley (Travis), of Sardis, Brenda Patrick (Jimmy), of Sardis, and Janet Posey, of Sardis; two sisters, Daisy Hicks, and Mae Kent; ten grandchildren, Leroy Wiggins, Jennifer Pettit, Chasity Howell, Kristopher Wiggins, Shelby Wiggins, Jonathan Hudson, Andrea Hudson, Ashley Carter, Hannah Toliver, and Gabriella Posey; fourteen great-grandchildren; and one very special great-great-granddaughter, McKenzie Hudson.

There are no services planned at this time.