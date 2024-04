Judy Russell Williams, 70, Published 11:16 am Monday, April 29, 2024

Judy Russell Williams, 70, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

There will be graveside service held for Judy at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Black Jack Cemetery in Sardis. The family will receive friends at Wells Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the graveside service.