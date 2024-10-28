How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Published 7:18 am Monday, October 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 28: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees square off in one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 28

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 8:08 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
  • Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

