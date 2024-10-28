Memphis vs. UTSA Nov. 2 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The Memphis Tigers and UTSA Roadrunners will meet on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Alamodome, in a matchup of AAC teams.

Memphis vs. UTSA game info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 City: San Antonio, Texas

Memphis vs. UTSA statistical matchup

Memphis UTSA 430.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.4 (30th) 345.8 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.3 (77th) 168.9 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.9 (87th) 261.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.5 (19th) 5 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (93rd) 16 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (43rd)

Memphis leaders

In eight games for the Tigers, Mario Anderson has racked up 780 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

In the receiving game, Anderson has added 192 receiving yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions.

Seth Henigan has played eight games in 2024, and he’s accumulated 2,078 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage.

When he’s not moving the ball through the air, Henigan has rushed for 85 yards (10.6 yards per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

Roc Taylor has been an important part of the Tigers’ passing attack in 2024, accumulating 38 receptions for 547 yards and two touchdowns.

UTSA leaders

Owen McCown has 16 TD passes and four interceptions in eight games, completing 61.3% of his throws for 2,084 yards (260.5 per game).

Robert Henry has rushed for 346 yards (43.3 per game) and three touchdowns in eight games.

Also, Henry has 16 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.

In seven games, Willie McCoy has 21 receptions for 418 yards (59.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

