AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Published 8:12 pm Monday, October 28, 2024
Week 10 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Army (-23.5) against Air Force and betting the over/under in the Air Force vs. Army matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 10 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Army -23.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 34.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: Memphis -7 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 18 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Navy -11.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 18.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Charlotte +16.5 vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 12.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: UAB -3 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UAB by 4.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Best Week 10 AAC Total Bets
Over 41.5 – Air Force vs. Army
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights
- Projected Total: 49.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Over 55.5 – Tulane vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Total: 61.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 52.5 – South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic
- Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Projected Total: 54.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 1 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 60.5 – Memphis vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 58.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 51.5 – Navy vs. Rice
- Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls
- Projected Total: 53 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 10 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|7-0 (6-0 AAC)
|40.4 / 12.4
|459.4 / 281.9
|Navy
|6-1 (4-0 AAC)
|40.4 / 24.1
|417.9 / 400.7
|Tulane
|6-2 (4-0 AAC)
|40.5 / 22.3
|425.0 / 342.8
|Memphis
|7-1 (3-1 AAC)
|34.0 / 20.9
|430.4 / 345.8
|Charlotte
|3-5 (2-2 AAC)
|23.6 / 34.3
|346.8 / 415.6
|North Texas
|5-3 (2-2 AAC)
|40.8 / 36.9
|527.6 / 449.0
|East Carolina
|4-4 (2-2 AAC)
|30.4 / 28.4
|397.5 / 392.5
|South Florida
|3-4 (1-2 AAC)
|25.1 / 30.0
|350.4 / 428.6
|Temple
|2-6 (1-3 AAC)
|20.9 / 35.4
|320.6 / 394.8
|Tulsa
|3-5 (1-3 AAC)
|25.3 / 35.9
|378.8 / 438.5
|Rice
|2-6 (1-3 AAC)
|21.6 / 25.0
|329.6 / 324.3
|UTSA
|3-5 (1-3 AAC)
|27.5 / 32.1
|428.4 / 364.3
|Florida Atlantic
|2-5 (0-3 AAC)
|24.4 / 28.1
|349.6 / 393.3
|UAB
|1-6 (0-4 AAC)
|21.0 / 37.6
|374.0 / 388.4
