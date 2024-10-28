AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10 Published 8:12 pm Monday, October 28, 2024

Week 10 of the 2024 college football season includes six games involving AAC teams. Our computer model likes Army (-23.5) against Air Force and betting the over/under in the Air Force vs. Army matchup as best bets or parlay options.

Best Week 10 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Army -23.5 vs. Air Force

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights

Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 34.7 points

Army by 34.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Memphis -7 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 18 points

Memphis by 18 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Navy -11.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls

Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Navy by 18.8 points

Navy by 18.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Charlotte +16.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers

Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 12.5 points

Tulane by 12.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: UAB -3 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at UAB Blazers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: UAB by 4.9 points

UAB by 4.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 2:30 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Best Week 10 AAC Total Bets

Over 41.5 – Air Force vs. Army

Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights

Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights Projected Total: 49.4 points

49.4 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Over 55.5 – Tulane vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers

Tulane Green Wave at Charlotte 49ers Projected Total: 61.4 points

61.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 52.5 – South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls

South Florida Bulls at Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Total: 54.3 points

54.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 1 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 1 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 60.5 – Memphis vs. UTSA

Matchup: Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners

Memphis Tigers at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 58.9 points

58.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 51.5 – Navy vs. Rice

Matchup: Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls

Navy Midshipmen at Rice Owls Projected Total: 53 points

53 points Date/Time: Nov. 2 at 4:00 PM ET

Nov. 2 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 10 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 7-0 (6-0 AAC) 40.4 / 12.4 459.4 / 281.9 Navy 6-1 (4-0 AAC) 40.4 / 24.1 417.9 / 400.7 Tulane 6-2 (4-0 AAC) 40.5 / 22.3 425.0 / 342.8 Memphis 7-1 (3-1 AAC) 34.0 / 20.9 430.4 / 345.8 Charlotte 3-5 (2-2 AAC) 23.6 / 34.3 346.8 / 415.6 North Texas 5-3 (2-2 AAC) 40.8 / 36.9 527.6 / 449.0 East Carolina 4-4 (2-2 AAC) 30.4 / 28.4 397.5 / 392.5 South Florida 3-4 (1-2 AAC) 25.1 / 30.0 350.4 / 428.6 Temple 2-6 (1-3 AAC) 20.9 / 35.4 320.6 / 394.8 Tulsa 3-5 (1-3 AAC) 25.3 / 35.9 378.8 / 438.5 Rice 2-6 (1-3 AAC) 21.6 / 25.0 329.6 / 324.3 UTSA 3-5 (1-3 AAC) 27.5 / 32.1 428.4 / 364.3 Florida Atlantic 2-5 (0-3 AAC) 24.4 / 28.1 349.6 / 393.3 UAB 1-6 (0-4 AAC) 21.0 / 37.6 374.0 / 388.4

