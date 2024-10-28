Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Nov. 2 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:21 am Monday, October 28, 2024

The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road for an SEC battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas game info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas statistical matchup

Ole Miss Arkansas 538.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 482.4 (5th) 294.5 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.1 (64th) 184.3 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (28th) 354.0 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.1 (23rd) 7 (23rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (93rd) 13 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (43rd)

Ole Miss leaders

In addition to his 2,695 passing yards and 70.6% completion percentage this season, Jaxson Dart has connected on 15 touchdowns against three interceptions.

Dart has been generating offense with his legs, as he’s rushed for 208 yards (3.1 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns in eight games.

In seven games in 2024, Tre Harris has been targeted 77 times for 60 receptions, 1,020 yards and six touchdowns.

Henry Parrish Jr. has posted 671 rushing yards (83.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in eight games for the Rebels.

Arkansas leaders

In eight games, Taylen Green has thrown for 2,055 yards (256.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.6%.

Green also has rushed for 395 yards and five TDs.

In seven games, Ja’Quinden Jackson has rushed for 592 yards (84.6 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Jackson has scored zero touchdowns, with 10 catches for 117 yards.

In eight games, Andrew Armstrong has 49 receptions for 722 yards (90.3 per game) and one touchdown.

