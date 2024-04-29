Frances Elizabeth Browning, 99 Published 1:02 pm Monday, April 29, 2024

Frances Elizabeth “Liz” Browning, 99, passed away Monday, April 29, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, May 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born April 20, 1925, to the late James Willie Childs and Nettie Varner Childs in Batesville, MS. A member of Mt. Olivet Methodist Church, Elizabeth worked as a hairdresser for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping and going to rummage sales.

In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Wesley Browning; one son, Rickey Gene Browning; and four siblings, Milton Childs, George Childs, Lawrence Childs, and Edward Childs.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her four children, Larry Browning (Patsy), of Batesville, Anne Browning, of Florence, AL, Lynda Browning, of Hiwassee, GA, and Jane Carr, of Clarksville, TN; three grandchildren, Michael Browning, Rhett Browning, and Sandra Greer, six great-grandchildren, Diamond Durham, Taylor Horne, James Kyle Browning, Heather, Brittany, and Thomas; and seven great-great-grandchildren; Piper, Riley Kate Durham, Elaina Durham, Salem Durham, Jameson Horne, Tucker Horne, and Scarlet Elizabeth Horne.