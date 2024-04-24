Disaster aid eligibility expanded to foresters Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2024

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

Forest landowners in Mississippi can now join the state’s farm owners who suffered production

loss due to last year’s drought in applying for federal emergency loans.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack approved a legislative request to approve Emergency

Forest Restoration Program funding, or EFRP, for eligible forest landowners on April 15. He

initially designated all 82 Mississippi counties as natural disaster areas on March 25 related to

the drought. Farm operators seeking emergency aid through the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Farm Service Agency, or FSA, now have just over seven months to apply.

Nearly 80,000 acres of the state’s pine trees were damaged in 2023 by the drought and ensuing

pine bark beetle infestations, according to a preliminary report from the Mississippi Forestry

Commission and the USDA Forest Service, Southern Research Station. Affected timber

managers can apply for financial relief through EFRP until Aug. 15.

Forest landowners whose EFRP applications are accepted can be reimbursed for up to 75% of

the estimated monetary loss after they have successfully documented the scope of the

restoration work. The minimum eligible restoration cost for participation is $1,000, with no

minimum acreage requirement. The program’s payment limitation is $500,000.