Titans vs. Bills Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 7 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

The Buffalo Bills will play the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. Our computer model projects the Bills will earn a victory — keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Bills rank sixth in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and 11th in scoring defense (21 points allowed per game) this year. The Titans rank second-worst in total yards per game on offense (253.2), but at least they’ve been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking best in total yards allowed per game (248.8).

Titans vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bills (-9.5) Over (41) Bills 29, Titans 16

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 21.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has covered just once in five chances against the spread this year.

So far this year, two Tennessee games have hit the over.

Titans games average 40.1 total points, 0.9 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bills an 83.3% chance to win.

Buffalo has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, three of Buffalo’s six games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Bills games this season has been 46.1, 5.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Titans vs. Bills 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bills 27.5 21 40.5 19 21 22 Titans 19.2 22 16 24.7 24 18

