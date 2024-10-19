October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 11:22 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
Today’s NHL lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets.
How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.
How to Watch October 20 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ San Jose Sharks
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks
|8 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
Regional restrictions may apply.