October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 11:22 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Today’s NHL lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ San Jose Sharks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

October 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 19 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

October 16 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow