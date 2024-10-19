October 20 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 11:22 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

Today’s NHL lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Winnipeg Jets.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.

How to Watch October 20 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Pittsburgh Penguins @ Winnipeg Jets 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ San Jose Sharks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Anaheim Ducks 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo

Regional restrictions may apply.