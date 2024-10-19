AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024

Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 8 college football schedule includes seven games with AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

East Carolina vs. Army

AAC Scores | Week 8

Army 45 – East Carolina 28

The teams pushed on the 17-point spread. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.

Army Top Performers

  • Passing: Bryson Daily (7-for-10, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daily (31 ATT, 171 YDS, 5 TDs)
  • Receiving: Casey Reynolds (4 TAR, 3 REC, 85 YDS)

East Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Katin Houser (24-for-38, 282 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rahjai Harris (9 ATT, 34 YDS)
  • Receiving: Chase Sowell (10 TAR, 7 REC, 138 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

East Carolina Army
369 Total Yards 442
282 Passing Yards 147
87 Rushing Yards 295
1 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 8 AAC Schedule

North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
  • Game Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

