AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024
Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024
The Week 8 college football schedule includes seven games with AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.
Jump to Matchup:
AAC Scores | Week 8
Army 45 – East Carolina 28
The teams pushed on the 17-point spread. The matchup covered the 53.5-point total.
Army Top Performers
- Passing: Bryson Daily (7-for-10, 147 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daily (31 ATT, 171 YDS, 5 TDs)
- Receiving: Casey Reynolds (4 TAR, 3 REC, 85 YDS)
East Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Katin Houser (24-for-38, 282 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rahjai Harris (9 ATT, 34 YDS)
- Receiving: Chase Sowell (10 TAR, 7 REC, 138 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|East Carolina
|Army
|369
|Total Yards
|442
|282
|Passing Yards
|147
|87
|Rushing Yards
|295
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 8 AAC Schedule
North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Game Location: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.