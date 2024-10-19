SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 8 2024 Published 5:27 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

College football Week 8 action includes eight games with SEC teams. Read on to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Jump to Matchup:

Auburn vs. Missouri | South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

SEC Scores | Week 8

Missouri 21 – Auburn 17

Missouri covered the 3.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 49.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (11-for-22, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (11-for-22, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Carroll (8 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD)

Marcus Carroll (8 ATT, 40 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mookie Cooper (5 TAR, 2 REC, 84 YDS)

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (17-for-29, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Payton Thorne (17-for-29, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (19 ATT, 57 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (19 ATT, 57 YDS) Receiving: Cam Coleman (2 TAR, 1 REC, 47 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Auburn Missouri 286 Total Yards 353 176 Passing Yards 272 110 Rushing Yards 81 1 Turnovers 2

South Carolina 35 – Oklahoma 9

South Carolina covered the 1-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 40.5-point total.

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (16-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

LaNorris Sellers (16-for-24, 175 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 33 YDS, 1 TD)

Raheim Sanders (15 ATT, 33 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Joshua Simon (5 TAR, 4 REC, 43 YDS, 1 TD)

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-36, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jackson Arnold (18-for-36, 225 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (17 ATT, 70 YDS)

Jovantae Barnes (17 ATT, 70 YDS) Receiving: Jacob Jordan (8 TAR, 6 REC, 86 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Oklahoma 254 Total Yards 291 180 Passing Yards 238 74 Rushing Yards 53 0 Turnovers 4

Upcoming Week 8 SEC Schedule

No. 8 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Game Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Game Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Game Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Game Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

