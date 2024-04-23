Green Wave breezes past St. Joe – Up 1-0 in best-of-three series against Canton Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Holding true to form, North Delta School breezed into the second round of the MAIS 4A baseball playoffs after making quick work of Greenville St. Joe 2-0 in the opening round best-of-three series.

North Delta( 22-7) advanced to take on Canton Academy and won the first of the series in dramatic fashion Monday night at home.

The Green Wave won on a bases loaded walk drawn by Deacon Downs to take a 1-0 series lead. Game two, and three is necessary, will be played Thursday at Canton.

No game stats were available for the Canton game because of an early press deadline on Tuesday.

ND 17

St. Joe 1

(5 innings)

The Green Wave took game one of the series against the Fighting Irish Tuesday (April 16) behind two singles, and a double from Kolby Baker.

Rowan Gordon added a single and double with three runs scored.

Alex Jackson and Hunter Carpenter contributed with a single and two RBI’s each while Herron Williams chipped in with a pair of singles, two RBI’s, three runs and three stolen bases.

Evan Mayfield and Jett Manning scored a run for the Wave. Jackson also picked up the win on the mound by going 3.⅔ innings with one run on four hits and six strikeouts. Williams worked 1.⅓ in relief with two strikeouts.

ND 16

St. Joe 1

(3 innings)

Owens Johnson, Baylor Scammon and Jett Manning drove in two runs each as the Green Wave completed the sweep at home Thursday.

Scammon added a single and double while Downs supplied a

Herron Williams continued swinging a hot bat with two doubles and three RBI’s while Carpenter provided four RBI’s on two singles.

Kolby Baker also had two singles, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.

Clayton Hentz fanned four on four hits and one walk to earn the pitching win.