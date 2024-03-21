Vick earns Silver Award from Angus Association
Published 6:26 am Thursday, March 21, 2024
By Amber Wahlgren
Angus Communications
Mollie Vick of Pope has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Silver award,
according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus
Association in Saint Joseph, MO.
Vick is the 12-year-old daughter of Josh and Emily Vick and attends Pope School. She is a
member of the NJAA and the Mississippi Junior Angus Association, where she serves as
director and royalty.
She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At
the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Vick participated in the creative writing, public
speaking, stockman, photography, livestock judging and graphic design contests and the All-
American Certified Angus Beef® Cook-Off. She also participated in the mentoring program in
2023.
The Silver award is the second level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972.
Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of
participation before receiving the honor.
Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership,
participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their
herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also
providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members
nationwide.