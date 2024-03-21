Vick earns Silver Award from Angus Association Published 6:26 am Thursday, March 21, 2024

1 of 1

By Amber Wahlgren

Angus Communications

Mollie Vick of Pope has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Silver award,

according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus

Association in Saint Joseph, MO.

Vick is the 12-year-old daughter of Josh and Emily Vick and attends Pope School. She is a

member of the NJAA and the Mississippi Junior Angus Association, where she serves as

director and royalty.

She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At

the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), Vick participated in the creative writing, public

speaking, stockman, photography, livestock judging and graphic design contests and the All-

American Certified Angus Beef® Cook-Off. She also participated in the mentoring program in

2023.

The Silver award is the second level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972.

Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of

participation before receiving the honor.

Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership,

participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their

herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also

providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members

nationwide.