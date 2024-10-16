NFL Week 7 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

Published 8:27 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

NFL Week 7 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

The Week 7 NFL slate has a lot in store. Among those games is the Detroit Lions squaring off against the Minnesota Vikings.

If you’re searching for how to watch Week 7 of the NFL, we have you covered. Check out the article below.

How to Watch Week 7 NFL Games

Thursday

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sunday

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: London, England
  • Venue: Wembley Stadium
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Venue: MetLife Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Lambeau Field
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Landover, Maryland
  • Venue: Commanders Field
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Venue: Levi’s Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Monday

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

  • Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona
  • Venue: State Farm Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

