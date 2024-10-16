SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

SEC teams are in action for eight games in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Missouri -4.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Ball State vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 8 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Missouri -4.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 16.4 points

Missouri by 16.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas -3.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 12.2 points

Texas by 12.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt -25.5 vs. Ball State

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores

Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Vanderbilt by 32.1 points

Vanderbilt by 32.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Florida +1.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators

Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 4.6 points

Florida by 4.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:45 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -3 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 7.9 points

Alabama by 7.9 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 8 SEC Total Bets

Over 58.5 – Ball State vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores

Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 65.6 points

65.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network+

Under 55.5 – Georgia vs. Texas

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 50.1 points

50.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 41.5 – South Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Total: 45.6 points

45.6 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:45 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – LSU vs. Arkansas

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Total: 51.7 points

51.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 50.5 – Auburn vs. Missouri

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 47.1 points

47.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 8 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas A&M 5-1 (3-0 SEC) 31.0 / 16.7 413.3 / 318.0 Texas 6-0 (2-0 SEC) 43.2 / 6.3 495.5 / 229.7 LSU 5-1 (2-0 SEC) 34.2 / 22.3 459.7 / 372.0 Georgia 5-1 (3-1 SEC) 33.5 / 17.2 452.0 / 312.5 Arkansas 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 33.0 / 19.2 484.8 / 321.5 Vanderbilt 4-2 (2-1 SEC) 34.7 / 23.5 353.8 / 342.0 Alabama 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 41.7 / 20.8 442.3 / 342.5 Tennessee 5-1 (2-1 SEC) 42.2 / 10.7 484.5 / 249.8 Missouri 5-1 (1-1 SEC) 33.5 / 15.3 434.0 / 270.8 Ole Miss 5-2 (1-2 SEC) 41.4 / 10.6 560.9 / 289.6 Oklahoma 4-2 (1-2 SEC) 24.3 / 19.0 287.7 / 337.8 Florida 3-3 (1-2 SEC) 28.0 / 24.2 402.8 / 381.2 South Carolina 3-3 (1-3 SEC) 27.5 / 20.3 362.3 / 299.5 Kentucky 3-3 (1-3 SEC) 20.5 / 14.5 321.7 / 251.5 Auburn 2-4 (0-3 SEC) 30.0 / 20.8 444.5 / 337.7 Mississippi State 1-5 (0-3 SEC) 28.0 / 33.2 381.0 / 465.7

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.