SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
SEC teams are in action for eight games in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. A couple of the best bets on the table for standalone wagers or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking Missouri -4.5 against Auburn as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Ball State vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Best Week 8 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Missouri -4.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 16.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Texas -3.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 12.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Vanderbilt -25.5 vs. Ball State
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Vanderbilt by 32.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Pick: Florida +1.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 4.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Alabama -3 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 7.9 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Week 8 SEC Total Bets
Over 58.5 – Ball State vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Ball State Cardinals at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Total: 65.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Under 55.5 – Georgia vs. Texas
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 50.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 41.5 – South Carolina vs. Oklahoma
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Total: 45.6 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 55.5 – LSU vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Total: 51.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 50.5 – Auburn vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 47.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Week 8 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas A&M
|5-1 (3-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 16.7
|413.3 / 318.0
|Texas
|6-0 (2-0 SEC)
|43.2 / 6.3
|495.5 / 229.7
|LSU
|5-1 (2-0 SEC)
|34.2 / 22.3
|459.7 / 372.0
|Georgia
|5-1 (3-1 SEC)
|33.5 / 17.2
|452.0 / 312.5
|Arkansas
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|33.0 / 19.2
|484.8 / 321.5
|Vanderbilt
|4-2 (2-1 SEC)
|34.7 / 23.5
|353.8 / 342.0
|Alabama
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|41.7 / 20.8
|442.3 / 342.5
|Tennessee
|5-1 (2-1 SEC)
|42.2 / 10.7
|484.5 / 249.8
|Missouri
|5-1 (1-1 SEC)
|33.5 / 15.3
|434.0 / 270.8
|Ole Miss
|5-2 (1-2 SEC)
|41.4 / 10.6
|560.9 / 289.6
|Oklahoma
|4-2 (1-2 SEC)
|24.3 / 19.0
|287.7 / 337.8
|Florida
|3-3 (1-2 SEC)
|28.0 / 24.2
|402.8 / 381.2
|South Carolina
|3-3 (1-3 SEC)
|27.5 / 20.3
|362.3 / 299.5
|Kentucky
|3-3 (1-3 SEC)
|20.5 / 14.5
|321.7 / 251.5
|Auburn
|2-4 (0-3 SEC)
|30.0 / 20.8
|444.5 / 337.7
|Mississippi State
|1-5 (0-3 SEC)
|28.0 / 33.2
|381.0 / 465.7
