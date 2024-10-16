Memphis vs. North Texas: Odds, spread, and over/under – Oct. 19 Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (5-1) and their 13th-ranked scoring defense will host the North Texas Mean Green (5-1) and the 13th-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 19, 2024. The Mean Green are , by 12 points. The over/under for the contest is 66.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Memphis has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

North Texas has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

