AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8 Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Among the available options on the Week 8 AAC college football slate, Army (-15.5) against East Carolina is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Charlotte vs. Navy matchup. Get more insights and stats on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 8 AAC Spread Bets

Pick: Army -15.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Army Black Knights

East Carolina Pirates at Army Black Knights Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 32.4 points

Army by 32.4 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida Atlantic +3 vs. UTSA

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Florida Atlantic Owls at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida Atlantic by 10.2 points

Florida Atlantic by 10.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Tulsa

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Temple by 13.1 points

Temple by 13.1 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Tulane -22.5 vs. Rice

Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 29.5 points

Tulane by 29.5 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: North Texas +10.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers

North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 5.7 points

Memphis by 5.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 8 AAC Total Bets

Over 54.5 – Charlotte vs. Navy

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Navy Midshipmen

Charlotte 49ers at Navy Midshipmen Projected Total: 59.2 points

59.2 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 52.5 – Rice vs. Tulane

Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave

Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave Projected Total: 57 points

57 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 66.5 – North Texas vs. Memphis

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers

North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers Projected Total: 63 points

63 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 52.5 – Tulsa vs. Temple

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls Projected Total: 55.3 points

55.3 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 53.5 – Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UTSA Roadrunners

Florida Atlantic Owls at UTSA Roadrunners Projected Total: 52.7 points

52.7 points Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET

Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Week 8 AAC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Army 6-0 (5-0 AAC) 39.7 / 9.8 462.3 / 267.3 Navy 5-0 (3-0 AAC) 43.6 / 20.2 465.4 / 395.2 North Texas 5-1 (2-0 AAC) 40.8 / 33.0 507.2 / 432.3 Tulane 4-2 (2-0 AAC) 42.5 / 21.8 437.0 / 312.2 Charlotte 3-3 (2-0 AAC) 24.0 / 31.7 351.3 / 435.5 Memphis 5-1 (1-1 AAC) 31.2 / 15.8 415.5 / 301.7 East Carolina 3-3 (1-1 AAC) 26.5 / 24.7 385.2 / 382.2 Rice 2-4 (1-2 AAC) 25.5 / 26.5 352.5 / 329.8 Florida Atlantic 2-4 (0-2 AAC) 24.5 / 26.5 374.0 / 378.0 South Florida 2-4 (0-2 AAC) 23.5 / 30.8 349.7 / 419.2 Tulsa 2-4 (0-2 AAC) 24.3 / 37.0 392.0 / 427.5 UTSA 2-4 (0-2 AAC) 22.8 / 31.2 399.3 / 379.7 Temple 1-5 (0-2 AAC) 18.8 / 36.2 293.8 / 402.2 UAB 1-5 (0-3 AAC) 20.3 / 38.0 355.5 / 394.0

