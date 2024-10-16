AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Among the available options on the Week 8 AAC college football slate, Army (-15.5) against East Carolina is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Charlotte vs. Navy matchup. Get more insights and stats on those and other games to wager on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 8 AAC Spread Bets
Pick: Army -15.5 vs. East Carolina
- Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Army Black Knights
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Army by 32.4 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida Atlantic +3 vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida Atlantic by 10.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Temple -2.5 vs. Tulsa
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Temple by 13.1 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: Tulane -22.5 vs. Rice
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tulane by 29.5 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Pick: North Texas +10.5 vs. Memphis
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Memphis by 5.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 8 AAC Total Bets
Over 54.5 – Charlotte vs. Navy
- Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Navy Midshipmen
- Projected Total: 59.2 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 52.5 – Rice vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Rice Owls at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 57 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 66.5 – North Texas vs. Memphis
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at Memphis Tigers
- Projected Total: 63 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 52.5 – Tulsa vs. Temple
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 55.3 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 53.5 – Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA
- Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at UTSA Roadrunners
- Projected Total: 52.7 points
- Date/Time: Oct. 19 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Week 8 AAC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Army
|6-0 (5-0 AAC)
|39.7 / 9.8
|462.3 / 267.3
|Navy
|5-0 (3-0 AAC)
|43.6 / 20.2
|465.4 / 395.2
|North Texas
|5-1 (2-0 AAC)
|40.8 / 33.0
|507.2 / 432.3
|Tulane
|4-2 (2-0 AAC)
|42.5 / 21.8
|437.0 / 312.2
|Charlotte
|3-3 (2-0 AAC)
|24.0 / 31.7
|351.3 / 435.5
|Memphis
|5-1 (1-1 AAC)
|31.2 / 15.8
|415.5 / 301.7
|East Carolina
|3-3 (1-1 AAC)
|26.5 / 24.7
|385.2 / 382.2
|Rice
|2-4 (1-2 AAC)
|25.5 / 26.5
|352.5 / 329.8
|Florida Atlantic
|2-4 (0-2 AAC)
|24.5 / 26.5
|374.0 / 378.0
|South Florida
|2-4 (0-2 AAC)
|23.5 / 30.8
|349.7 / 419.2
|Tulsa
|2-4 (0-2 AAC)
|24.3 / 37.0
|392.0 / 427.5
|UTSA
|2-4 (0-2 AAC)
|22.8 / 31.2
|399.3 / 379.7
|Temple
|1-5 (0-2 AAC)
|18.8 / 36.2
|293.8 / 402.2
|UAB
|1-5 (0-3 AAC)
|20.3 / 38.0
|355.5 / 394.0
