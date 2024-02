Sardis Lake plans Winter Revival Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Staff Report

Sardis Lake Baptist Church will hold its Winter Revival on Monday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 23

with services at 6:30 p.m. each day.

Bro. Tim Henderson will be preaching Monday and Tuesday.

Bro. Dennis Erwin will be preaching Wednesday and Thursday with The Erwin Family singing.

Friday night will feature a Gospel Singing with The Erwins.