NFL Week 7 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 12:25 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
What’s the best bet to make, considering each of the 15 matchups on the NFL’s Week 7 slate? Our favorite point-spread choice is Commanders -7.5, but we have plenty more tips for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, below.
Best Week 7 Spread Bets
Pick: Chiefs +1.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.6 points
- Spread: 49ers -1.5
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 10.1 points
- Spread: Jets -1.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Saints +2.5 vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.2 points
- Spread: Broncos -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 17
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video
Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 6.7 points
- Spread: Packers -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 10.8 points
- Spread: Vikings -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Best Week 7 Total Bets
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Total: 45.7 points
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Projected Total: 53.8 points
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 47 – Chiefs vs. 49ers
- Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 44.6 points
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Under 47.5 – Texans vs. Packers
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 46.8 points
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 20
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
Over 37 – Broncos vs. Saints
- Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Total: 43.5 points
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 17
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video
