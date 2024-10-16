NFL Week 7 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 12:25 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

What’s the best bet to make, considering each of the 15 matchups on the NFL’s Week 7 slate? Our favorite point-spread choice is Commanders -7.5, but we have plenty more tips for you, which could lead to parlay opportunities, below.

Best Week 7 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

KC-SF | NYJ-PIT | DEN-NO | HOU-GB | DET-MIN

Pick: Chiefs +1.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.6 points
Spread: 49ers -1.5
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: FOX

Chiefs by 7.6 points Spread: 49ers -1.5

49ers -1.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Matchup: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 10.1 points
Spread: Jets -1.5
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: NBC

Steelers by 10.1 points Spread: Jets -1.5

Jets -1.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints +2.5 vs. Broncos

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 0.2 points Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 17

Oct. 17 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 6.7 points
Spread: Packers -2.5
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: CBS

Packers by 6.7 points Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Lions

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 10.8 points
Spread: Vikings -2.5
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: FOX

Vikings by 10.8 points Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 7 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 50 – Lions vs. Vikings

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Projected Total: 45.7 points
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: FOX

45.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 48.5 – Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Projected Total: 53.8 points
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 21
TV Channel: ESPN

53.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 21

Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 47 – Chiefs vs. 49ers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
Projected Total: 44.6 points
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: FOX

44.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 47.5 – Texans vs. Packers

Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers
Projected Total: 46.8 points
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 20
TV Channel: CBS

46.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 37 – Broncos vs. Saints

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints
Projected Total: 43.5 points
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Date: Oct. 17
TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

43.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 17

Oct. 17 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

