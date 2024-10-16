How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 16

Published 1:48 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA playoff slate includes only one game — the New York Liberty against the Minnesota Lynx.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

