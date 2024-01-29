Stephens selected as Mississippi State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences student ambassador Published 8:40 am Monday, January 29, 2024

Kylie Stephens, of Batesville, is among 47 exceptional Mississippi State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences students selected to serve as CALS ambassadors-representatives of their respective departments and majors who showcase their MSU experiences in connecting with communities on campus and beyond.

Stephens, a senior animal and dairy science major, was selected as a CALS ambassador for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“These students are officially carrying the brand of Mississippi State University and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and must be good representatives in the classroom, across campus and within the community,” said Cory Bailey, CALS director of enrollment, retention and outreach.

“More importantly, they are an extension of the admissions coordinator in assisting with the university and academic college enrollment goals,” Bailey added. “Their conversations throughout the year and recruitment efforts absolutely impact decisions made by prospective students when choosing to attend MSU. Many of these students can recall the ambassador that worked with them. That tells me that these students play a very significant role in helping students choose MSU.”

Bailey said serving in the role can open doors of opportunity for the ambassadors themselves.

“I’ve been at college and career fairs with ambassadors and by the end of the event, some of the companies attending notice the communication skills and confidence of an ambassador and offer the student either an internship or interview for a job opening. Some ambassadors have had doors open for undergraduate research opportunities because of connections or interactions while serving as an ambassador.”

CALS presents a broad array of opportunities, encompassing nine schools and departments. Together, they offer 17 majors and 45 concentrations for undergraduates and 18 majors and 41 concentrations for graduate degrees. For more information, visit www.cals.msstate.edu.