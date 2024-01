Wendy Michelle Hentz, 39 Published 2:04 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Wendy Michelle Hentz, 39, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Pilgrims rest Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will be receiving friends Friday evening, Jan. 26, at Wells Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m.