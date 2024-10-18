Where to Watch Titans vs. Bills on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 20 Published 3:38 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) ready for a home game against the Tennessee Titans (1-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Go to TV to watch this contest live.

Oct 20, 2024: Titans vs. Bills Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Orchard Park, New York

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 339 YDS / 3 TD / 67.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC

16 REC / 82 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.4 REC YPG Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT

106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 9 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD / 28.2 YPG Tyjae Spears RB 114 YDS / 1 TD / 22.8 YPG / 3.5 YPC

12 REC / 76 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.2 REC YPG Harold Landry OLB 25 TKL / 6 TFL / 4 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 39 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 25 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD Ernest Jones LB 39 TKL / 3 TFL

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills – CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions – FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots – FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers – FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings – CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans – CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders – CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars – CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals – FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Bills Key Players

Name Position Stats Josh Allen QB 1,160 YDS (62.8%) / 10 TD / 0 INT

178 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 29.7 RUSH YPG James Cook RB 309 YDS / 4 TD / 61.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC

11 REC / 123 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 24.6 REC YPG Khalil Shakir WR 20 REC / 249 YDS / 2 TD / 49.8 YPG Amari Cooper WR 24 REC / 250 YDS / 2 TD / 41.7 YPG Dorian Williams LB 58 TKL / 3 TFL Damar Hamlin SAF 38 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD Gregory Rousseau DE 17 TKL / 6 TFL / 3 SACK Cam Lewis DB 35 TKL / 1 TFL

Bills Injuries

Darrynton Evans | RB (Doubtful) Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats (2023): 32 ATT | 121 YDS | 1 TD

Receiving Stats (2023): 12 TAR | 7 REC | 49 YDS | 0 TDs

Illness

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice Ray Davis | RB (Questionable) Injury: Calf

Calf

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 46 ATT | 172 YDS | 1 TD

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 3 GP

Toe

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Rushing Stats: 70 ATT | 309 YDS | 4 TDs

Hamstring

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Terrel Bernard | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Pectoral

Pectoral

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 24 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD

Oblique

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice DaQuan Jones | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Foot

Foot

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 11 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

Collarbone

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 31 TAR | 21 REC | 217 YDS | 1 TD

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats (2023): 5 GP

Shoulder

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 2 GP

Hamstring

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 2.0 TFL | 6 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 21 TAR | 20 REC | 249 YDS | 2 TDs

Forearm

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 1 PD

Hand

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Passing Stats: 156-for-98 | 1,160 YDS | 10 TDs | 0 INTs

Rushing Stats: 35 ATT | 178 YDS | 3 TDs

Bills Schedule