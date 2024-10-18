How to Pick the Predators vs. Red Wings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 19 Published 11:46 am Friday, October 18, 2024

Saturday’s contest that pits the Nashville Predators versus the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 2:00 PM ET, features plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before making any wagers.

Predators vs. Red Wings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

Of Nashville’s 88 games last season, 35 finished above this game’s total of 6.5 goals.

Detroit’s games last season had more than 6.5 goals 46 of 82 times.

The two teams averaged 6.6 goals per game combined, 0.1 more than this one’s total.

Opponents of these teams combined to scored 6.4 goals per game, 0.1 fewer than this one’s total.

The Red Wings were ninth in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.

This game features the league’s 24th-ranked (Red Wings) and 13th-ranked (Predators) teams last season in terms of defense.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -172

The Predators were 27-17 when listed as a moneyline favorite last season.

In games when it was a moneyline favorite with odds of -172 or shorter, Nashville had an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of its games).

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.2% in this game.

Red Wings Moneyline: +144

The Red Wings were an underdog in 54 games last season, with 23 upset wins (42.6%).

Detroit had 19 games last season as an underdog by +144 or longer, and went 6-13.

The Red Wings have a 41.0% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Detroit 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg, a leading offensive player last season for Nashville, tallied 94 points on the season.

With 23 goals and 62 assists, Roman Josi was one of the top offensive options for Nashville (85 points, one per game).

With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was a key cog in the Nashville’s offensive efforts.

Last season for Nashville, Juuse Saros (35-24-5) recorded a 2.9 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .906.

Red Wings Points Leaders (2023-24)

Lucas Raymond was a key offensive option for Detroit last season, with 72 points. He recorded 31 goals and 41 assists in 82 games.

Dylan Larkin’s 69 points last season, including 33 goals and 36 assists, made him one of the top offensive threats for Detroit.

Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat had 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) last season.

Cam Talbot had a 27-20-6 record last season, with a .913 save percentage (13th in the league). In 54 games, he allowed 130 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers L 4-2 Home +108 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home -172 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home – 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away – 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets – Home –

Red Wings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Predators W 3-0 Home +120 10/14/2024 Rangers L 4-1 Away +190 10/17/2024 Rangers L 5-2 Home +124 10/19/2024 Predators – Away +144 10/22/2024 Islanders – Away – 10/24/2024 Devils – Home – 10/26/2024 Sabres – Away –

Nashville vs. Detroit Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

