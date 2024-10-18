Predators vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today – October 19 Published 3:41 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (0-4) heading into their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (1-3) currently features two players. The matchup is slated for 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 19.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Campbell G Out Nhl/Nhlpa Player Assistance Program Tim Gettinger LW Out Undisclosed Jeff Petry D Questionable Upper Body Tyler Motte C Questionable Upper Body

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Red Wings Season Insights (2023-24)

The Red Wings’ 275 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them ninth in the league.

Detroit conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), 24th in the league.

Their +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

Predators vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-182) Red Wings (+153) 6.5

