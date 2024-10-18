Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7 Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Check out best bets for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 9.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by slightly more (12.4 points).

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bills an 83.3% chance to win.

The Bills have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.

Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.

Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)

Bills (-9.5) The Bills have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).

The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-0).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)

Over (41) Between them, these two teams average 5.7 more points per game (46.7) than this game’s total (41).

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, 2.0 more than the point total in this game.

Games involving the Bills have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Out of the Titans’ five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

