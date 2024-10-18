Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7
Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Check out best bets for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 9.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by slightly more (12.4 points).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bills an 83.3% chance to win.
- The Bills have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.
- Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
- Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)
- The Bills have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).
- The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-0).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- Between them, these two teams average 5.7 more points per game (46.7) than this game’s total (41).
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, 2.0 more than the point total in this game.
- Games involving the Bills have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).
- Out of the Titans’ five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
