Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7

Published 12:37 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Bills Game – Week 7

Check out best bets for when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and the Tennessee Titans (1-4) play at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Bills Matchup Info

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 9.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by slightly more (12.4 points).
  • The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bills an 83.3% chance to win.
  • The Bills have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they’ve won each of those games.
  • Buffalo has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.
  • The Titans have entered the game as underdogs three times this season and won once.
  • Tennessee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Bills (-9.5)
  • The Bills have covered the spread three times this season (3-3-0).
  • The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-4-0).

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (41)
  • Between them, these two teams average 5.7 more points per game (46.7) than this game’s total (41).
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 43 points per game, 2.0 more than the point total in this game.
  • Games involving the Bills have gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).
  • Out of the Titans’ five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

Memphis vs. North Texas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, Oct. 19

Memphis vs. North Texas Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Oct. 19

AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8

AAC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8

Week 8 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Week 8 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow