Family searching for missing woman; last seen leaving workplace at Blauer Published 2:57 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Batesville Police have opened a missing persons case in search of a woman last seen walking away from Blauer, Inc., where she has been employed since November.

Cheyenne Snow, 26, of Tillatoba, reportedly left Blauer about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after telling her supervisor she had an emergency and couldn’t stay at work, according to family members.

Snow’s sister, Alexis Brianna McKnight, told The Panolian she dropped Cheyenne off at Blauer at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday and went back to pick her up at 4:15 p.m., her regular clock-out time.

“I waited more than an hour and she never came out, and I couldn’t get much from Blauer. All they said was that she wasn’t in the building,” McKnight said.

The older sister said she returned to Blauer Wednesday morning and was told by an employee that he saw Snow walk away from the factory on Industrial Dr. toward Love’s Travel Stop.

By Wednesday the family had posted notices on social media asking for information. Through those posts, McKnight said she was contacted by a Batesville woman who said he saw Snow walking in front of the gas pumps at Love’s about 10 a.m. and had actually almost hit her when she stepped in front of her vehicle.

Additionally, another message to the family came from a man who said he saw a woman walking near the Batesville Mounds park (less than a quarter-mile from Love’s) about that time.

“He said the woman he saw had on a white or light colored hoodie, but I think she had on a brown hoodie with dark leggings and black tennis shoes Tuesday morning,” McKnight said. “It was early in the morning and I wasn’t paying close attention, but that’s what she usually wore at work.”

Family members reported the missing person to Batesville Police on Wednesday, but general law enforcement policy is not to open a missing person case until after a 24 hour waiting period.

The family returned to BPD Thursday morning and the matter was then assigned to an investigator and a case opened, said Chief of Police Kerry Pittman.

McKnight said her sister had returned home Monday evening after spending the weekend with her boyfriend in Carroll County. At the time, Snow was upset because her boyfriend had canceled her phone plan, she said, leaving her without a way to stay in touch with family and friends.

“One thing was sure, we could always get in touch with her, somebody always knew where she was because she would call and text,” McKnight said. “It’s just not like her to not stay in touch, she always has before.”

McKnight, who described her sister’s relationship with her Carroll County boyfriend as “toxic”, said she spoke with the man’s mother Thursday morning.

“She told me that he had been gone for a week, but showed up at home this morning,” she said. “She couldn’t tell me anything else. We are just praying that someone knows something and will contact the police.”

Chief Pittman said investigators are working with the small amount of information they currently have, and this morning submitted Snow’s information to the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is the criminal records database that allows criminal justice agencies to enter or search for information about stolen property, missing or wanted persons, and domestic violence protection orders; to get criminal histories; and to access the National Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information that would be helpful to police in the case should contact the Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653.