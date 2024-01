Denise Mills Tidwell, 63 Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Denise Mills Tidwell, 63, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until the service begins.