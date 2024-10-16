How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17
Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
If you’re looking for best bets for the Edmonton Oilers’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.
Oilers vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)
- Edmonton and its opponent posted more than 6.5 goals in 50 of 107 games last season.
- Nashville combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.
- The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 5.9 goals per game, 0.6 fewer than this one’s over/under.
- The Predators were 10th in the league in goals scored, compared to the fourth-ranked Oilers.
- This game features the league’s 13th-ranked (Predators) and 10th-ranked (Oilers) teams last season in terms of defense.
Moneyline Pick
Oilers Moneyline: -115
- The Oilers won 57 of their 90 games when favored on the moneyline last season (63.3%).
- Edmonton was 57-31 when it played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.
Predators Moneyline: -105
- The Predators were an underdog in 42 games last season, with 21 upset wins (50.0%).
- Nashville had 36 games last season as an underdog by -105 or longer, and went 18-18.
- The moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Predators.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3
Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)
- With 32 goals and 100 assists last season, Connor McDavid was one of Edmonton’s leading contributors (132 points).
- Leon Draisaitl had 41 goals and 65 assists for Edmonton last season, totaling 106 points (1.3 per game).
- On 220 shots, Evan Bouchard recorded 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) for Edmonton last season.
- As Edmonton’s top goalie last season, Stuart Skinner recorded 36 wins and 16 losses while giving up 147 goals against 1406 saves.
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Roman Josi was key for Nashville’s offense with 85 total points (one per game), including 23 goals and 62 assists in 82 contests.
- Nashville’s Steven Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) last season.
- Juuse Saros’ record was 35-24-5 last season, giving up 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) and having a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).
Oilers’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/12/2024
|Blackhawks
|L 5-2
|Home
|-361
|10/13/2024
|Flames
|L 4-1
|Home
|-265
|10/15/2024
|Flyers
|W 4-3
|Home
|-207
|10/17/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-115
|10/19/2024
|Stars
|–
|Away
|–
|10/22/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25/2024
|Penguins
|–
|Home
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Stars
|L 4-3
|Home
|+110
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|L 7-3
|Home
|-190
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|-105
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|–
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|–
|10/25/2024
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
