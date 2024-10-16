How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17 Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

If you’re looking for best bets for the Edmonton Oilers’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)

Edmonton and its opponent posted more than 6.5 goals in 50 of 107 games last season.

Nashville combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.

The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s over/under.

Combined, these teams surrendered 5.9 goals per game, 0.6 fewer than this one’s over/under.

The Predators were 10th in the league in goals scored, compared to the fourth-ranked Oilers.

This game features the league’s 13th-ranked (Predators) and 10th-ranked (Oilers) teams last season in terms of defense.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -115

The Oilers won 57 of their 90 games when favored on the moneyline last season (63.3%).

Edmonton was 57-31 when it played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Predators Moneyline: -105

The Predators were an underdog in 42 games last season, with 21 upset wins (50.0%).

Nashville had 36 games last season as an underdog by -105 or longer, and went 18-18.

The moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Predators.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Edmonton 3

Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)

With 32 goals and 100 assists last season, Connor McDavid was one of Edmonton’s leading contributors (132 points).

Leon Draisaitl had 41 goals and 65 assists for Edmonton last season, totaling 106 points (1.3 per game).

On 220 shots, Evan Bouchard recorded 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) for Edmonton last season.

As Edmonton’s top goalie last season, Stuart Skinner recorded 36 wins and 16 losses while giving up 147 goals against 1406 saves.

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Roman Josi was key for Nashville’s offense with 85 total points (one per game), including 23 goals and 62 assists in 82 contests.

Nashville’s Steven Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) last season.

Juuse Saros’ record was 35-24-5 last season, giving up 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) and having a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Oilers’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/12/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -361 10/13/2024 Flames L 4-1 Home -265 10/15/2024 Flyers W 4-3 Home -207 10/17/2024 Predators – Away -115 10/19/2024 Stars – Away – 10/22/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 10/25/2024 Penguins – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home -105 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home – 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home – 10/25/2024 Blackhawks – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.