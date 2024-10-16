How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Oilers vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 17

If you’re looking for best bets for the Edmonton Oilers’ upcoming game against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right place. Read on, as we offer our picks and predictions for this showdown.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Oilers vs. Predators Picks

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6.5 goals)

  • Edmonton and its opponent posted more than 6.5 goals in 50 of 107 games last season.
  • Nashville combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 35 of 88 games last season.
  • The teams combined to score 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this one’s over/under.
  • Combined, these teams surrendered 5.9 goals per game, 0.6 fewer than this one’s over/under.
  • The Predators were 10th in the league in goals scored, compared to the fourth-ranked Oilers.
  • This game features the league’s 13th-ranked (Predators) and 10th-ranked (Oilers) teams last season in terms of defense.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Oilers Moneyline: -115

  • The Oilers won 57 of their 90 games when favored on the moneyline last season (63.3%).
  • Edmonton was 57-31 when it played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
  • The Oilers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Predators Moneyline: -105

  • The Predators were an underdog in 42 games last season, with 21 upset wins (50.0%).
  • Nashville had 36 games last season as an underdog by -105 or longer, and went 18-18.
  • The moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Predators.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Edmonton 3

Oilers Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • With 32 goals and 100 assists last season, Connor McDavid was one of Edmonton’s leading contributors (132 points).
  • Leon Draisaitl had 41 goals and 65 assists for Edmonton last season, totaling 106 points (1.3 per game).
  • On 220 shots, Evan Bouchard recorded 82 points (18 goals, 64 assists) for Edmonton last season.
  • As Edmonton’s top goalie last season, Stuart Skinner recorded 36 wins and 16 losses while giving up 147 goals against 1406 saves.

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Filip Forsberg’s 48 goals and 46 assists in 82 games gave him 94 points last season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
  • Roman Josi was key for Nashville’s offense with 85 total points (one per game), including 23 goals and 62 assists in 82 contests.
  • Nashville’s Steven Stamkos had 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) last season.
  • Juuse Saros’ record was 35-24-5 last season, giving up 173 goals (2.9 goals against average) and having a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Oilers’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/12/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -361
10/13/2024 Flames L 4-1 Home -265
10/15/2024 Flyers W 4-3 Home -207
10/17/2024 Predators Away -115
10/19/2024 Stars Away
10/22/2024 Hurricanes Home
10/25/2024 Penguins Home

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110
10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142
10/15/2024 Kraken L 7-3 Home -190
10/17/2024 Oilers Home -105
10/19/2024 Red Wings Home
10/22/2024 Bruins Home
10/25/2024 Blackhawks Away

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Edmonton vs. Nashville Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Edmonton Oilers

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow