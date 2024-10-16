MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 16 Published 5:33 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Take a peek at our betting preview for the MLB’s action today.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 16

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110

Mets -110 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110

Dodgers -110 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Mets 6, Dodgers 5

Mets 6, Dodgers 5 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Dodgers (-110)

Mets (-110) over the Dodgers (-110) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)

