MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 16
Published 5:33 am Wednesday, October 16, 2024
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.
Take a peek at our betting preview for the MLB’s action today.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 16
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at New York Mets (89-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 6, Dodgers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-110) over the Dodgers (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA)
