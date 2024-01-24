Bianco in Batesville Published 6:20 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Ole Miss Head Baseball Coach Mike Bianco spoke to the Batesville Rotary Club for the 24th consecutive year Tuesday at the Panola Country Club. Bianco, the dean of SEC baseball coaches with 23 seasons as the Rebels manager, reminded Rotarians that despite the residue of winter weather on the ground, collegiate baseball seasons begin in three weeks. Bianco said the Batesville club is one his favorite stops during his offseason travels, noting that he enjoys seeing Ole Miss backers and joking with the Mississippi State supporters of the membership. Longtime Ole Miss athletics supporter Tom Womble hosted the coach for the lunch meeting.