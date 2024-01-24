Beverly J. Clark, 68 Published 9:58 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Beverly J. Clark, 68, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 24, 2024, at her home in Pope.

Beverly was born Oct. 9, 1955, in Batesville, to the late Hubbard Bass and Joyce Darby Bass. Beverly was a member of New Hope Church of God. In her spare time, Beverly loved researching ancestry. Her family would always come to her with their ancestry questions and Beverly often would not even have to look up the information as she had committed it to memory. She and her husband Raymond recently celebrated 50 years of marriage. She will be dearly missed.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory includes her husband, Raymond Clark, three children, Shane Clark (Tonya), of Batesville, Brinkley Clark (Carmen), of Como, and Brittney Clark Barmer (Dawayne), of Batesville, and nine grandchildren, Dylan Clark, Matt Clark, Abbi Clark, Bryson Clark, Grisham Clark, Lila Ray Mabus, Kaisley Morris, Knox Morris, and Anna Brit Morris.

There are no services planned at this time.