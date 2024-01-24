Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:29 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Jan. 16

5:18 a.m. – Broadway St., 74 year old female with blood sugar level of 44, Lifeguard has been toned.

10:35 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, hydrous ammonia alarm.

11:16 a.m. – Claude St., 78 year old female with altered state of consciousness.

11:50 a.m. – Bates St., 74 year old female has fallen and has neck pain, no EMS available at this time.

12:50 p.m. – Allen St., 80 year old male with possible broken ankle.

5:20 p.m. – Bradford St., 40 year old male with possible stroke.

Jan. 17

12:01 a.m. – Oak Leigh Dr., 20 year old female with altered state of consciousness, BPD and Lifeguard en route.

12:56 a.m. – Noble St., 19 year old male with possible seizure, Lifeguard has been toned.

12:01 p.m. – Vance St., 21 year old male passed out with difficulty breathing.

3:54 p.m. – I-55, Exit 243 exit ramp, unsure of injuries, roadway is blocked.

3:58 p.m. – Eureka & Woodland Rd., two vehicle accident, no injuries.

8:55 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, one vehicle accident, no injuries.

Jan. 18

3:04 a.m. -Draper St., 81 year old vehicle with elevated blood pressure.

8:12 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 69 year old male with possible heart attack.

12:30 p.m. – Batesville Civic Center, fire alarm, smoke coming from building.

7:13 a.m. – Oak Leigh Dr., 20 year old female with reaction to medicine.

Jan. 19

11:26 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 19 year old subject with chest pains and body ache,

11:59 a.m. – Hwys. 6 & 51, two vehicle accident, no injuries.

1:12 p.m. – I-55, south of the northbound exit, two vehicle accident with injuries.

3:12 p.m. – Holly Cove, automatic fire alarm.

6:27 p.m. – Gordon Dr., 88 year old male unresponsive, diabetic, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jan. 20

8:12 a.m. – Garson St., male subject having complications from gunshot wound.

10:36 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, male subject with big toe pain.

Jan. 21

1:01 a.m. – Broad St., 85 year old male with unknown medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

1:46 a.m. – Killebrew Road in Marks, Quitman County requesting mutual aid with a house fire.

4:48 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 64 year old male with foot pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

12:28 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Hardee’s, grill fire.

7:42 p.m. – Sherwood Place, 56 year old male with seizure, patient has passed out, Lifeguard has been toned.

8:01 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, one vehicle accident, driver advises he hit his head several times, Lifeguard has been toned.

10:19 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Raceway convenience store, female having contractions in truck in the parking lot, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jan. 22

6:36 a.m. – Shagbark Dr., smoke alarm.

10:38 a.m. – MLK Dr., 72 year old female with abdominal pain, Lifeguard needs assistance.

3:08 p.m. – Vance St., 60 year old male with high blood pressure.

4:58 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 67 year old male with foot pain.

7:58 p.m. – Shagbark Dr., lift assist.