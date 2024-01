Marie Hyland Beard, 82 Published 7:30 am Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Marie Hyland Beard, 82, passed away Sunday morning, Jan. 14, 2024, at her home near Courtland.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Courtland Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service Friday beginning at noon.