SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 5 2024

Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Week 5 of the college football schedule includes six games with SEC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

SEC Scores | Week 5

Kentucky 20 – Ole Miss 17

Kentucky won as a 15.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.

Kentucky Top Performers

  • Passing: Brock Vandagriff (18-for-28, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Demie Sumo (11 ATT, 47 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dane Key (12 TAR, 8 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Top Performers

  • Passing: Jaxson Dart (18-for-27, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Tre Harris (15 TAR, 11 REC, 176 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Kentucky Ole Miss
336 Total Yards 353
243 Passing Yards 261
93 Rushing Yards 92
0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 5 SEC Schedule

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 14 LSU Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

