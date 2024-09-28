SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 5 2024
Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024
Week 5 of the college football schedule includes six games with SEC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
SEC Scores | Week 5
Kentucky 20 – Ole Miss 17
Kentucky won as a 15.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.
Kentucky Top Performers
- Passing: Brock Vandagriff (18-for-28, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Demie Sumo (11 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (12 TAR, 8 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (18-for-27, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Tre Harris (15 TAR, 11 REC, 176 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Kentucky
|Ole Miss
|336
|Total Yards
|353
|243
|Passing Yards
|261
|93
|Rushing Yards
|92
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 5 SEC Schedule
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
South Alabama Jaguars at No. 14 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
