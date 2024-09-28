SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 5 2024 Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

Week 5 of the college football schedule includes six games with SEC teams in action. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

SEC Scores | Week 5

Kentucky 20 – Ole Miss 17

Kentucky won as a 15.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 51.5-point total.

Kentucky Top Performers

Passing: Brock Vandagriff (18-for-28, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Brock Vandagriff (18-for-28, 243 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Demie Sumo (11 ATT, 47 YDS)

Demie Sumo (11 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (12 TAR, 8 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (18-for-27, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (18-for-27, 261 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Henry Parrish Jr. (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD)

Henry Parrish Jr. (13 ATT, 62 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Tre Harris (15 TAR, 11 REC, 176 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Kentucky Ole Miss 336 Total Yards 353 243 Passing Yards 261 93 Rushing Yards 92 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 5 SEC Schedule

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: ABC

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 14 LSU Tigers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Game Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

