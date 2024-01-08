Sharon Faye Townsend Ruby, 64 Published 10:11 am Monday, January 8, 2024

Sharon Faye Townsend Ruby, 64, of Sardis, passed away Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hosptial in Oxford.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at Harmontown Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from noon until the service begins. Interment will follow in Harmontown Baptist Church Cemetery.

Sharon was born July 19, 1959, to the late Eris E. Townsend and Sadie Catherine Reese Townsend in Tulsa, OK. Sharon worked as a nurse for several years but later became a homemaker for her family.

A member of Harmontown Baptist Church, Sharon loved taking care of her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews. She especialy enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Paul Ruby, two daughters, Rebecca Davis (Keith), of Oxford, and Kimberly Robeichaux (Kevin), of Flowood, five siblings, Peggy Reese, Iris Campbell, Lynn Townsend, Druey Province, and Brenda Horton, and six grandchildren, John Christian Simmons, Benji Simmons, Taylor Simmons, Cooper Robeichaux, Jackson Robeichaux, and Sawyer Robeichaux.