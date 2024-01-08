Robert Bryan “Sonny” Smith, Jr., 82 Published 10:02 am Monday, January 8, 2024

Robert Bryan “Sonny” Smith, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Como on Jan. 4, 2024. He was born April 12, 1941, in Como, to the late Nettie Mae Taylor Smith and Robert Bryan Smith, Sr.

Robert was a collector of antique trucks and tractors of all sizes- from small toy models all the way up to life sized farm equipment. Many of his treasures were found while shopping at equipment sales, which was one of his favorite pastimes. They fit right in on his farm where he raised cattle and hogs and grew crops of cotton, soybeans and corn throughout his farming years.

But more than farming, Robert loved to preach and sing gospel music, especially the Gaither songs. He preached for 27 years at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Minter City. He loved the Lord and served in ministry for 45 years at various churches within both Panola and Lafayette counties.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Martha Smith of Como; three daughters, Donna Rhodes (David) of Como, Dana Ricks (Matthew) of Coldwater, and Deanne Smith of Como; sister, Sarah Marie Smith, of Como; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dianne Smith Price and sister, Annie Ruth Smith Beall.

Funeral services were Sunday, Jan. 7, at Union Baptist Church. A private interment at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Como at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Baptist Children’s Village, 114 Marketridge Dr., Jackson, MS 31957.

Ray Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family during this time of sadness.