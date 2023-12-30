Martha Jo Childs Hall, 88 Published 2:24 pm Saturday, December 30, 2023

Martha Jo Childs Hall, 88, passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Mt. Olivet Global Methodist Church in Batesville, with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park.

The family will be receiving friends at the church beginning at noon prior to the service. Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Ronnie Taylor, Scott Anderson, Zack Mills, Mike Houpt, Ray Hall and Barrett Johnson.