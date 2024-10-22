Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), QB Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Detroit Lions, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.8 yards allowed per game).

With his upcoming tilt against the Lions this week, should Rudolph be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Rudolph has 13.3 fantasy points (6.7 per game) — 42nd at his position, 293rd in the NFL.

Rudolph has picked up 13.3 fantasy points in his two games this season. He has completed 34 of 57 passes for 300 yards, throwing for one touchdown with one interception, and has run for 13 yards on five carries.

In his last game (last week versus the Buffalo Bills), Rudolph finished with 9.9 fantasy points — 25-of-40 (62.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Add Rudolph to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!