Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Detroit Lions, who have the 27th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.8 yards allowed per game).

Should Okonkwo be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Lions? Prior to making that choice, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 16.7 fantasy points (2.8 per game) — 34th at his position, 263rd in the league.

Okonkwo has averaged 2.0 fantasy points (6.1 total) during his past three games. He has 61 yards receiving, on eight catches (10 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 13 receptions on 15 targets, for 92 yards, and has picked up 1.8 fantasy points on average (9.2 in all).

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points — two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Okonkwo picked up 0.5 fantasy points — one reception, five yards, on three targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

