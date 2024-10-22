Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will be up against the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (245.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Levis a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Lions.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 152nd overall in the NFL and 32nd at his position, Levis has picked up 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game) so far in 2024.

In his past three games, Levis is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries. He has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Will Levis picked up 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Levis put up a season-low -0.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

