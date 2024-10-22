Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 8 vs. the Lions Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley will be up against the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (245.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming game versus the Lions this week, should Ridley be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions

Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Game Day & Time: October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 33.2 fantasy points (5.5 per game), Ridley is 60th at his position and 180th in the NFL.

Across his past three games, Ridley has four receptions on 20 targets, for 47 yards, and has accumulated 2.2 fantasy points on average (6.6 in all).

Looking at his past five games, Ridley has nine receptions on 29 targets, for 133 yards, and has picked up 5.6 fantasy points on average (28.2 in all).

In his best game of the season — Week 2 versus the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards, on three targets. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

