City curfew relaxed for New Year’s Eve Published 6:12 pm Saturday, December 30, 2023

The City of Batesville curfew that prohibits minors from being out after 11 p.m. will be relaxed for the New Year’s Eve holiday Sunday.

Persons under the age of 18 may stay out until 1 a.m. Monday without being subject to the penalty of breaking the curfew, or having their parents or guardians cited by police.

Batesville aldermen approved the curfew ordinance earlier this year in an effort to combat a wave of vehicle break-ins in neighborhoods all across the city. Police officials say the ability to seek charges against the parents of minors found walking or riding the streets after the curfew time has helped their efforts to control property crimes.

The ordinance has a few allowances for minors out after 11 p.m., including for those persons coming or going to work, children coming from religious services or political rallies, and those who are accompanied by adults for reasonable reasons.

The one-day extension of the curfew will officially be from 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, to 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.