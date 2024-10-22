Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – October 23 Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

As they get ready to play the Utah Jazz (0-0) on Wednesday, October 23 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Jazz’s injury report has one player on it.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Hamstring

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Collier PG Questionable Hamstring

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)

KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM) Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2.5 227.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.