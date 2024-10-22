Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – October 23

Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today - October 23

As they get ready to play the Utah Jazz (0-0) on Wednesday, October 23 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Jazz’s injury report has one player on it.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Leg
Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot
Luke Kennard SG Questionable Foot
Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Hamstring

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Isaiah Collier PG Questionable Hamstring

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Grizzlies -2.5 227.5

