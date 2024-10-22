Grizzlies vs. Jazz Injury Report Today – October 23
Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2024
As they get ready to play the Utah Jazz (0-0) on Wednesday, October 23 at Delta Center, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) have four players currently listed on the injury report. The Jazz’s injury report has one player on it.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Leg
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Luke Kennard
|SG
|Questionable
|Foot
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Hamstring
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Collier
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
- Live Stream: KJZZ and FDS-SE(MEM)
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|227.5
