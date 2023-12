Sidney D. “Sid” Burns, Jr., 69 Published 1:54 pm Thursday, December 28, 2023

Sidney D. “Sid” Burns, Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 26, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Sunday evening, Dec. 31, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 5 p.m.