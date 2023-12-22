Orange Country Ham
Published 1:32 pm Friday, December 22, 2023
2 Tbl Unsalted Butter
1 1/2 lbs. Country Ham, sliced 1/8-1/4” thick
1/4 cup Orange Juice, freshly squeezed
2 Tbl Orange Marmalade
1/4 cup Pure Maple Syrup
1 1/2 tsp Black Pepper, freshly ground
Place a large heavy duty skillet over medium-high heat. Melt half of the butter and just as it
begins to brown, place the ham slices in the skillet. Brown each side and place ham on a baking
sheet. Repeat this process to brown the remaining ham.
Lower the heat and place the orange juice, marmalade and maple syrup in the ham skillet. Cook
for 4-5 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning. Add the ham back into the skillet along with the
black pepper. Use a pair of tongs to move the ham and coat each slice with the glaze. When the
ham is coated and hot, remove from the heat and serve immediately.
Yield:
6-8 servings