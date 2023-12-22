Orange Country Ham Published 1:32 pm Friday, December 22, 2023

2 Tbl Unsalted Butter

1 1/2 lbs. Country Ham, sliced 1/8-1/4” thick

1/4 cup Orange Juice, freshly squeezed

2 Tbl Orange Marmalade

1/4 cup Pure Maple Syrup

1 1/2 tsp Black Pepper, freshly ground

Place a large heavy duty skillet over medium-high heat. Melt half of the butter and just as it

begins to brown, place the ham slices in the skillet. Brown each side and place ham on a baking

sheet. Repeat this process to brown the remaining ham.

Lower the heat and place the orange juice, marmalade and maple syrup in the ham skillet. Cook

for 4-5 minutes, stirring often to prevent burning. Add the ham back into the skillet along with the

black pepper. Use a pair of tongs to move the ham and coat each slice with the glaze. When the

ham is coated and hot, remove from the heat and serve immediately.

Yield:

6-8 servings