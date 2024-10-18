Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 19? Published 5:53 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi is yet to score through four games this season.

He has attempted nine shots in one game versus the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn’t scored a goal, on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 15 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

