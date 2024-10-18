Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 19
Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 18, 2024
Mario Anderson will lead the Memphis Tigers (5-1) into their matchup against the North Texas Mean Green (5-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
See how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.
Memphis vs. North Texas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Memphis, Florida
- Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|456 YDS / 8 TD / 76 YPG / 5.6 YPC
24 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.3 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|1,547 YDS (64.6%) / 9 TD / 3 INT
86 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.3 RUSH YPG
|Brandon Thomas
|RB
|254 YDS / 5 TD / 42.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
|Roc Taylor
|WR
|26 REC / 375 YDS / 1 TD / 62.5 YPG
|Chandler Martin
|LB
|26 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Greg Rubin
|DB
|26 TKL / 2 TFL
|Davion Ross
|DB
|14 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|W 20-12
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|L 56-44
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 24-7
|10/12/2024
|at South Florida
|W 21-3
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
North Texas Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Chandler Morris
|QB
|1,979 YDS (64.7%) / 20 TD / 7 INT
69 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 11.5 RUSH YPG
|DT Sheffield
|WR
|34 REC / 443 YDS / 7 TD / 73.8 YPG
|Makenzie McGill
|RB
|186 YDS / 5 TD / 31 YPG / 7.4 YPC
|Blair Conwright
|WR
|13 REC / 241 YDS / 3 TD / 40.2 YPG
|Jayden Hill
|DB
|34 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Evan Jackson
|DB
|31 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Chavez Brown
|LB
|12 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
|Brian Nelson II
|DB
|19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|at South Alabama
|W 52-38
|9/7/2024
|vs. Stephen F. Austin
|W 35-20
|9/14/2024
|at Texas Tech
|L 66-21
|9/21/2024
|vs. Wyoming
|W 44-17
|9/28/2024
|vs. Tulsa
|W 52-20
|10/12/2024
|at Florida Atlantic
|W 41-37
|10/19/2024
|at Memphis
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Tulane
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Army
|–
|11/15/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. East Carolina
|–
|11/30/2024
|at Temple
|–