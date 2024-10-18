Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 19

Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 19

Mario Anderson will lead the Memphis Tigers (5-1) into their matchup against the North Texas Mean Green (5-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

See how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Memphis vs. North Texas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPNU
  • Location: Memphis, Florida
  • Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 456 YDS / 8 TD / 76 YPG / 5.6 YPC
24 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.3 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 1,547 YDS (64.6%) / 9 TD / 3 INT
86 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.3 RUSH YPG
Brandon Thomas RB 254 YDS / 5 TD / 42.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC
Roc Taylor WR 26 REC / 375 YDS / 1 TD / 62.5 YPG
Chandler Martin LB 26 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK
Elijah Herring LB 19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK
Greg Rubin DB 26 TKL / 2 TFL
Davion Ross DB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12
9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7
10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

North Texas Key Players

Name Position Stats
Chandler Morris QB 1,979 YDS (64.7%) / 20 TD / 7 INT
69 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 11.5 RUSH YPG
DT Sheffield WR 34 REC / 443 YDS / 7 TD / 73.8 YPG
Makenzie McGill RB 186 YDS / 5 TD / 31 YPG / 7.4 YPC
Blair Conwright WR 13 REC / 241 YDS / 3 TD / 40.2 YPG
Jayden Hill DB 34 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Evan Jackson DB 31 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Chavez Brown LB 12 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK
Brian Nelson II DB 19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 at South Alabama W 52-38
9/7/2024 vs. Stephen F. Austin W 35-20
9/14/2024 at Texas Tech L 66-21
9/21/2024 vs. Wyoming W 44-17
9/28/2024 vs. Tulsa W 52-20
10/12/2024 at Florida Atlantic W 41-37
10/19/2024 at Memphis
10/26/2024 vs. Tulane
11/9/2024 vs. Army
11/15/2024 at UTSA
11/23/2024 vs. East Carolina
11/30/2024 at Temple

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bills on TV or Streaming Live - Oct. 20

Where to Watch Titans vs. Bills on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 20

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on TV or Streaming Live - October 19

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on TV or Streaming Live – October 19

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Thursday, Oct. 31

Grizzlies vs. Bucks Tickets Available – Thursday, Oct. 31

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Friday, Oct. 18: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow