Where to Watch Memphis vs. North Texas on TV or Streaming Live – Oct. 19 Published 7:47 pm Friday, October 18, 2024

Mario Anderson will lead the Memphis Tigers (5-1) into their matchup against the North Texas Mean Green (5-1) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

See how to watch this game on ESPNU in the article below.

Memphis vs. North Texas Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 456 YDS / 8 TD / 76 YPG / 5.6 YPC

24 REC / 140 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.3 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 1,547 YDS (64.6%) / 9 TD / 3 INT

86 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 14.3 RUSH YPG Brandon Thomas RB 254 YDS / 5 TD / 42.3 YPG / 6.5 YPC Roc Taylor WR 26 REC / 375 YDS / 1 TD / 62.5 YPG Chandler Martin LB 26 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK Elijah Herring LB 19 TKL / 4 TFL / 3.5 SACK Greg Rubin DB 26 TKL / 2 TFL Davion Ross DB 14 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State W 20-12 9/21/2024 at Navy L 56-44 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 24-7 10/12/2024 at South Florida W 21-3 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

North Texas Key Players

Name Position Stats Chandler Morris QB 1,979 YDS (64.7%) / 20 TD / 7 INT

69 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 11.5 RUSH YPG DT Sheffield WR 34 REC / 443 YDS / 7 TD / 73.8 YPG Makenzie McGill RB 186 YDS / 5 TD / 31 YPG / 7.4 YPC Blair Conwright WR 13 REC / 241 YDS / 3 TD / 40.2 YPG Jayden Hill DB 34 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Evan Jackson DB 31 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Chavez Brown LB 12 TKL / 4 TFL / 3 SACK Brian Nelson II DB 19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

North Texas Schedule